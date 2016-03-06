Gujarat on high alert following terror advisory

Gandhinagar – errorists might have entered the state, state Home Minister Rajanikant Patel said here. “We had received inputs from the central government yesterday (Saturday) about terror suspects having entered the state,” the minister told reporters here. “We have issued a high alert,” he said, and the security has been increased. Patel said the central
Washington – As Democratic presidential frontrunner Hillary Clinton vowed to punish companies that leave the US, her rival dug out a video of hers saying in India that there are “pluses and minuses” to outsourcing US jobs. Rival Bernie Sanders’s campaign is planning to widely distribute the video of Clinton on television in India in
Dehradun/Guwahati: Delivering the valedictory address at the International Symposium, recently on ‘Transforming Mountain Forestry’, Dr. Krishan Kant Paul, the Governor of Uttarakhand, enlisted a range of ideas for the experts to consider in future deliberations. “The once highest rainfall area of Cherrapunji in Meghalaya is now bereft of forests and shrubs, challenging foresters to bring
The protesters from Foil Vedanta and other organizations on Thursday held a loud carnival demonstration at the AGM of mining company Vedanta at the Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square in London. Sources said that a parallel demo was also held in Johannesburg. Vedanta’s London AGM was again disrupted by protesters from Foil Vedanta and other organizations
Bangalore – After independence, we got bureaucracy, not a democracy, said Bhaskar Rao Gorantla, Research Director of National Social Watch. He was addressing a gathering of civil society representatives at a consultation programme organized by the Karnataka Social Watch on administrative reforms. Listing various structural problems in the administration, he said that although the central
NEW DELHI – A large number of people Saturday protested against the repression of workers at Maruti Suzuki plant, a leading car manufacturer and urged the government to act against the management of the company and to release innocent workers, who were arrested following violence inside the plant on last Wednesday. The protestors, who gathered
(Musab Iqbal, Chief Editor of new first traveled to the very heart resistance in Odisha to understand the overlapping phenomena of resistance and development. He interviewed the leader of anti-POSCO PPSS Abhay Sahoo, a man who architected this movement from ground zero and lead it through its all tough time. Lived a period in the